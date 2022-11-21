At least 10 people injured after car plows into Apple Store outside Boston at ‘high speed’ and leaves building on verge of collapse

At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Melissa Koenig for The Daily Mail:

Emergency crews responding to the scene found a gaping hold in the glass front of the store on Derby Street marking where the SUV slammed into the building.

Several people were later spotted being taken out of the store about 17 miles southeast of Boston in stretchers. Others were being tended to by dozens of first responders on the scene, and a medical helicopter has been called.

An MBTA bus is also said to be en route to be used as a triage.

Meanwhile, a nurse at a local hospital told WCVB they were told to expect anywhere from seven to 10 victims to be transported to their emergency room.

Police are now calling for a tow truck to remove the car, which is stopped along the back wall of the store, The Patriot Ledger reports.

Witnesses say they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the store on Monday morning, reporter Robert Goulston tweeted.

Another man took to Twitter to share that his wife was at the store when a ‘black 4Runner drove full speed’ into the store.

‘She said there are a lot of injuries — my wife used a spare jacket as a tourniquet.’

