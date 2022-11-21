At least 10 people injured after car plows into Apple Store outside Boston at ‘high speed’ and leaves building on verge of collapse

At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning.
🚨BREAKING OUT OF AREA🚨 Multiple people injured after a vehicle slams into the @Apple store on Derby St in Hingham. Multiple people who were trapped have now been extricated. @bostonmedflight responding to L/Z on route 3. pic.twitter.com/Qpivx9tlMM
— Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) November 21, 2022
Vehicle crashes into Mass. Apple store https://t.co/X63JLvQOx7
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 21, 2022
Melissa Koenig for The Daily Mail:
Emergency crews responding to the scene found a gaping hold in the glass front of the store on Derby Street marking where the SUV slammed into the building.
Several people were later spotted being taken out of the store about 17 miles southeast of Boston in stretchers. Others were being tended to by dozens of first responders on the scene, and a medical helicopter has been called.
An MBTA bus is also said to be en route to be used as a triage.
Meanwhile, a nurse at a local hospital told WCVB they were told to expect anywhere from seven to 10 victims to be transported to their emergency room.
Police are now calling for a tow truck to remove the car, which is stopped along the back wall of the store, The Patriot Ledger reports.
Witnesses say they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the store on Monday morning, reporter Robert Goulston tweeted.
Another man took to Twitter to share that his wife was at the store when a ‘black 4Runner drove full speed’ into the store.
‘She said there are a lot of injuries — my wife used a spare jacket as a tourniquet.’
Car plows into Apple store outside Boston leaving people trapped and building near collapse https://t.co/XNoO7XHpr2
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 21, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully everyone is okay.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
A vehicle attacking a building, quick, better find out where that weapons of mass destruction program in Iraq is before it’s too late.
Damn. Someone died, and people are hurt. You’re quite a douche bag.
Oh, don’t worry. Canadians also think the First Nations they genocided with the help of the Roman CatDick Church are a joke too, if not an obstacle to stealing land that’s not theirs. At this point I’m used to white Displaced Europeans telling me I don’t belong on land my ancestors lived on for thousands of years. The best I can do is laugh it off.
You don’t belong in any society period you pagan weirdo.
Reports of multiple Apple Watche’s SOS alarm feature slammed the Boston 911 call center!