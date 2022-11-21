Major Apple supplier TSMC’s founder confirms advanced 3nm chips will be produced in its new Arizona factory

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s founder Morris Chang on Monday confirmed that it’s planning to produce chips with advanced 3nm technology at its new factory in Arizona.

Sarah Wu for Reuters:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc supplier and the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

Last year, Reuters reported TSMC’s plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

Chang, speaking to reporters in Taipei after returning from the APEC summit in Thailand, said the 3-nanometre plant would be located at the same Arizona site as the 5-nanometre plant.

“Three-nanometre, TSMC right now has a plan, but it has not been completely finalised,” said Chang, who has retired from TSMC but remains influential in the company and the broader chip industry… “It has almost been finalised – in the same Arizona site, phase two. Five-nanometre is phase one, 3-nanometre is phase two.”