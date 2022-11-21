Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO as Bob Chapek is unceremoniously ousted

In a move that shocked Hollywood, Bob Iger, friend of Steve Job, former Apple Board of Directors member, and one of the most notable CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, is returning to once again run the media empire. Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, has been dispatched immediately.
Bob Chapek was ousted on Sunday as chief executive officer after barely two years. The storied media and entertainment giant has bounced back from the pandemic but “Bob C” failed to soothe the concerns of investors, restless studio bosses, and politicians who accused the company of becoming “too woke.”
Chapek had the misfortune to take charge of Disney in February 2020, just as the pandemic forced the closure of its parks and cinemas shut down… Management infighting and series of political gaffes spanning the “Don’t Say Gay” row and Scarlett Johansson’s pay have added to the sense of drift.
But Iger can’t wave a magic wand. Facing a cost of living crisis, customers may eventually recoil at the price hikes Disney is implementing at Disney+ and its theme parks. Movie theatre audiences are also unlikely to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Metrics such as box office receipts no longer matter as much, upending how “talent” is compensated. Though Disney has an excellent stable of stories and characters, it spent about $30 billion on content last year to feed the streaming beast, amid competition from deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Not everybody has warmed to its experiments with the Star Wars and Marvel franchises… I’d add to his list the difficulty of satisfying diverse international audiences in an era of political polarization and culture wars.
MacDailyNews Take: Shades of Steve returning to fix the absolute messes made by predecessors.
This development isn’t shocking; it had to happen. The sooner, the better in order to mitigate the damage being done to the brand.
As always: The wrong guy for the job is the wrong guy for the job.
Go woke, go broke.
Chapek f-ed around and found out.
Gee, it’s almost like Army recruiting numbers going down drastically after the US government implements Drag Queen story hours as a “training curriculum” for our nations soldiers? Who would have guessed that this would have caused any harm?
I disagree with MacDailyNews Take: Shades of Steve returning to fix the absolute messes made by predecessors.
While a change at the top of Disney is needed, Bob Iger is no Steve Jobs. Bob Chapek is only the tip of the problem which was created by Bob Iger.
They should have brought back Eisner. He was Disney’s president during the Disney Renaissance, which is a time all 90s kids fondly remember. Bob Iger was president when Disney did that teenybopper crap. I want my 90s Disney back!
It’s about time, Disney businesses like yourself and Apple have no business having any involvement in social issues. And the discussion. I would’ve never signed up for Disney+ with its current regime and still not sure I would do so. Iger and Disney needs to go back to running it’s business effectively and minded it’s own business. People vote not corporations they have no business sticking their knows where it’s not needed or wanted.
I wonder if Disney ever considered the possibility of hiring someone for the job who isn’t a Jew.
Disney himself was Rosicrucian. That ‘believe in yourself’ stuff that all of these kid friendly movies and cartoons that Disney and other have made? Comes right out of the Gnostic mystery school tradition that the Catholic Church has tried to wipe out. Enough about the Jews, the occultists and Masons are the ones that make the media that has these messages.
Both groups do Armando and they overlap, noticing that Jews exist and that they are disproportionately influential (privileged?) in Hollywood and the mass media is not anti-semitic, it’s reality. See “An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood” winner of the LA Times book prize for history in 1989.
Wow. Anti-Semitic much?
Huh?
“Apple have no business having any involvement in social issues.”
Media creation companies not involved in social issues is like a fish walking on the ground.
Media companies can be forces of good. The problem is, our culture can’t define what is good. We don’t even know what a woman is, let alone define what is truly positive for culture/indis.
Steve Job? Who dat? Not the kind of error you would expect on this page. But then again, it ain’t what it used to be!