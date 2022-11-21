President Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces account reactivation

In a poll posted to Twitter on November 18th, new owner Elon Musk asked users if the platform should reactivate President Donald Trump’s account. When the majority of users said “yes,” Trump’s account was reactivated, but it remains unused as of Monday. On Truth Social, Trump on Saturday wrote that he had no interest in returning to Twitter, “[D]on’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

134M people have seen this poll — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Reuters:

“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said [on Saturday] via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”. Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were “incredible”. If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.

MacDailyNews Take: Trump’s Twitter account currently shows 87.43 million followers which will be a difficult avenue to continue ignoring during a political campaign. Trump earlier this year agreed to post on Truth Social before any other social media sites — with some important exceptions — according to a May federal securities filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC):

• As a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) “Social Media Exclusivity Term,” Trump has agreed to wait six hours before posting the same content from Truth Social on any other sites, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

• Under the terms of the deal, however, Trump can make posts from his personal account related to “political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts” at “any time” on any social media site.

