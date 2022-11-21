President Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces account reactivation

In a poll posted to Twitter on November 18th, new owner Elon Musk asked users if the platform should reactivate President Donald Trump’s account. When the majority of users said “yes,” Trump’s account was reactivated, but it remains unused as of Monday. On Truth Social, Trump on Saturday wrote that he had no interest in returning to Twitter, “[D]on’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”
Reinstate former President Trump
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022
134M people have seen this poll
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022
The people have spoken.
Trump will be reinstated.
Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022
“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said [on Saturday] via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.
He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”.
Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were “incredible”.
If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.
MacDailyNews Take: Trump’s Twitter account currently shows 87.43 million followers which will be a difficult avenue to continue ignoring during a political campaign. Trump earlier this year agreed to post on Truth Social before any other social media sites — with some important exceptions — according to a May federal securities filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC):
• As a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) “Social Media Exclusivity Term,” Trump has agreed to wait six hours before posting the same content from Truth Social on any other sites, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
• Under the terms of the deal, however, Trump can make posts from his personal account related to “political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts” at “any time” on any social media site.
Never should have been censored in the first place. Now that Twitter is no longer run by a handful a twentysomething San Fran wokester fascist wannabes, President Trump will probably use this platform again eventually.
Truly hope your right.
Mostly bots.
Free speech, no need to hide the truth from anyone.
i.ebayimg.com/images/g/QoQAAOSwN1hjbHCQ/s-l400.jpg
President Trump will use his Twitter account, but not like before.
Now that the account is again active, here are two of President Trump’s last few tweets prior to being banned from Twitter for “inciting violence,” but they had to be memory-holed (by leftist Twitter staffers in cahoots with Democrats in the corrupt FBI, etc.) in order for the Jan. 6 Unselect Committee to continue its charade:
Thanks for giving us incriminating even ends that supports a plot to cause a coup on our country. Thankfully, these archived posts will send Cheeto-in-Chief to Guantanamo.
Hey James,how about we get Trump to shove his mushroom up your starfish?
Former President* Trump!
It never grows old!!!! 🙂
*SCROTUS = So Called Ruler Of The United States
https://media.patriots.win/post/UbH9PUXdtnCb.jpeg
Amazing how all the sycophantic delusional followers of the ex-Conman-in-Chief manage to cherry-pick stuff to support their one-sided cognitive-biased agenda.
Your side invented the cherry-pick stuff to support their one-sided cognitive-biased agenda.
Like all the fake investigation based on fake intel reports and supported by fake news outlets that people like you lapped up till your brains were waterlogged?
Get real.
The whole idea of “fake” news was invented by the Orange Imbecile in order to disregard anything that didn’t suit him and his agenda.
His dumb and gullible followers latched onto the concept as it helps them to ignore and reject anything that doesn’t fit their blind conservative beliefs.
Wow. How old are you?
Millions upon millions of Americans knew about fake news long before Trump ran.
Rush spent about 70% of his show in the 90s and 2000s dissecting stories from outlets and how they changed them over the years.
Trump was elected BECAUSE people were sick of fake news fed by Democrats and the Republicans who wouldn’t stand up to them.
Again, get real.
And grow up…
Fake News has been around since Gutenberg invented the printing press. Probably even older than that. This isn’t anything new.
They should consolidate YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook into one big company and call it YouTwitFace, because that’s what their entire demographic is made up of!
I love it when aholes fight!
I also liked the mean tweets, they were validating my contempt.
You are the a-hole, AC. You should be banned from MDN for being a Biden butthole bootlicker
Too bad he shot himself in the foot when he told his passionate fans to ‘peacefully’ protest the constitutional transfer of power that was scheduled for January 2021. Thanks to that big-brain move, I’m expecting a successful DeSantis campaign for the Republicans in 2024.
Trump can’t come back to Twitter that easily. He’s contractually bound to post on TS. Also, contractually, no posts can appear on any other social network for at least eight hours after they’re posted on TS. And the contract states that his posts must appear on TS first.