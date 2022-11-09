Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1, and iPadOS 16.1.1

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1, and iPadOS 16.1.1 for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users, respectively.

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 includes includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 include bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

