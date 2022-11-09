How to turn on spatial audio on your Apple TV 4K

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings theater-like sound from the movie or video you’re watching, so that sound seems like it’s coming from all around you.

How to turn on spatial audio on your Apple TV:

Make sure that you’re wearing your AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation), AirPods Max, AirPods (3rd generation), or Beats Fit Pro, and that they’re connected to your Apple TV. Go to Settings > Remotes and Devices > Bluetooth. Or you can press and hold the Home button on your Siri Remote while you’re playing audiovisual content in a supported app. Choose your AirPods or Beats from the list. Choose Spatial Audio while you’re playing multichannel content, or Spatialize Stereo while you’re playing two-channel stereo content. This also shows you the status icons.

If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can listen to select songs in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

How to listen to Dolby Atmos on your Apple TV 4K:

Update your Apple TV 4K to the latest version of tvOS. Then make sure that you have one of the following connections:

• HomePod speakers set up as the default speakers

• A Dolby Atmos compatible sound bar, Dolby Atmos enabled AV Receiver, or television that supports Dolby Atmos audio

• AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

• Beats Fit Pro, BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, or Beats Studio Buds

Turn Dolby Atmos on or off

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > Apps. Select Music. Select Dolby Atmos to change it to Automatic or Off.

MacDailyNews Note: Some device settings — including Follow iPhone, Balance, Mono audio, and Headphone Accommodations — can affect how spatial audio works.

