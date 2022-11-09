Republican U.S. House likely to investigate Facebook, Google, Big Tech over censorship

Republicans are increasingly likely to secure a majority in the U.S. House of representatives, putting the GOP in control of House committees that are very likely to investigate Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Google, and other “Big Tech” firms over censorship.

Anna Edgerton for Bloomberg News:

In September, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan and 34 of his Republican colleagues sent a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. In it they outlined their concerns that Meta suppressed material that would have been politically damaging to Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. “This letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials,” they wrote.

The congressmen had no power to make Zuckerberg heed the request, and he didn’t respond. But Jordan was preparing for big changes in the near future.

The goal of a GOP inquiry into Big Tech would not be to bring in CEOs for embarrassing hearings, says a senior aide involved in planning, who asked not to be named when speaking about future committee activity. Rather it would go after documents and compel the testimony of decision-makers at companies such as Meta and Alphabet Inc.’s Google that conservatives don’t like. One person who’s advising tech companies says that they’re taking potential for GOP-led probes seriously and that the staff involved would be ready to run effective and substantive investigations.

Such an effort would seek to bring transparency to the operations of secretive tech companies, the GOP aide says, and could be used to inform legislation… [but] the chances of substantial legislation are low, given the need for cross-party cooperation at time of intense partisan hostility.

The committee would likely also look into decisions by Meta, Twitter Inc. and YouTube to suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts…