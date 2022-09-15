Republican House leaders meet with Apple CEO to discuss Big Tech censorship, China, privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a private meeting with several U.S. House Republican leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding tech censorship, FOX Business reports, citing “a source familiar with the meeting.”
Adam Sabes and Hillary Vaughn for FOX Business:
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tim McClintock, R-Calif. were among those who attended the Capitol Hill meeting on Wednesday.
According to a source, the group discussed Big Tech censorship and what Republicans see as a bias against conservatives.
Issues surrounding China and privacy were also discussed.
The meeting comes as the tech giant continues to grapple over its relationship with China.
MacDailyNews Note: Neither Apple nor representatives from the government have commented publicly on the meeting.
Cook sees the wave building on the horizon. 53 days to midterms. 😀
53 days until right wing cultist First Then has to eat his own words and suffer humiliating Republican election rejection due to their own total misread of what Americans want.
Censorship is certainly a good topic and so is privacy. I think Apple has figured out that is needs to diversify its manufacturing database. There is another bias as well to be aware of and that is bullying.
MDN has stated this several times: “Thoughtful commentary on this issue is welcomed below. Please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Off-topic posts and ad hominem attacks will be deleted and those who post such comments will be moderated/blocked. Permanent loss of screen name could also result.”
It’s very nice but the barrage of ad hominem that I (and others) constantly get at this site indicates the total opposite. Moderation here could be very much improved if that MDN statement is actually enforced.
The iPhone is the most sophisticated surveillance device ever invented.
iPhones. Explaining Advanced Surveillance Features!