Republican House leaders meet with Apple CEO to discuss Big Tech censorship, China, privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a private meeting with several U.S. House Republican leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding tech censorship, FOX Business reports, citing “a source familiar with the meeting.”

Adam Sabes and Hillary Vaughn for FOX Business:

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tim McClintock, R-Calif. were among those who attended the Capitol Hill meeting on Wednesday. According to a source, the group discussed Big Tech censorship and what Republicans see as a bias against conservatives. Issues surrounding China and privacy were also discussed. The meeting comes as the tech giant continues to grapple over its relationship with China.

MacDailyNews Note: Neither Apple nor representatives from the government have commented publicly on the meeting.

