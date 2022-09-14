Marques Brownlee: iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ will be copied

YouTuber Marques Brownlee says in a new video on Wednesday that Apple’s “Dynamic Island,” offered exclusively on iPhone 14 Pro and the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, “will be one of the most copied features in the smartphone world in like 18 months. I pretty much guarantee it… But, the thing is, it’s going to be surprisingly hard to copy it exactly like this on this level.”

Marques Brownlee via YouTube:

It seems pretty innocuous, pretty simple, but there is a lot going on here. Like there’s a new display engine in the A16 Bionic that handles all these animations and there’s a lot of them that really pull this whole thing together. There’s physics to it. You poke the cutout and it wobbles and moves around a little like it’s alive. And since there are real cutouts like holes in the display for the camera and the Face ID system, it has to be touch sensitive in areas around the actual cutout so that it can still register taps when you touch a dead zone on the screen. And, for the most parti, it works pretty well. Is this feature, technically, invented by LG seven years ago with the top screen on the LG V10? Yes. Absolutely.

MacDailyNews Take: Is this feature, technically, invented by LG seven years ago with the top screen on the LG V10? No. Absolutely not.

FYI, Apple did not copy the Dynamic Island from the LG V10 phone, introduced on October 8, 2015. That phone had a secondary display across the top of the main display that attempted to act nearly exactly like Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar. It also failed to catch on.

And, as we wrote last Thursday:

So now, of course, all of the South Korean dishwasher makers (and worse) will be faking Apple’s “Dynamic Island” on their dog slow, insecure, user-tracking Android dreck within months. – MacDailyNews, September 8, 2022

Read more: Apple’s morphing ‘Dynamic Island’ iPhone 14 Pro ‘pill’ is genius – September 8, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.