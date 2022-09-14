Apple seeds iOS 16.1 beta with iPhone ‘Clean Energy Charging’ option

Apple in Wednesday seeded developers with iOS 16.1 beta containing the new Clean Energy Charging feature for iPhone.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Available in the Battery section of the Settings app, Clean Energy Charging selectively charges when lower carbon emission electricity is available in an effort to provide a more green charging method. Apple says that the ‌iPhone‌ will still reach a full charge before it’s needed based on a user’s daily routine, and the feature can be toggled off if desired. It is enabled by default.

MacDailyNews Note: Find outr more about Apple and the environment here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.