Apple seeds iOS 16.1 beta with iPhone ‘Clean Energy Charging’ option

No Comments

Apple in Wednesday seeded developers with iOS 16.1 beta containing the new Clean Energy Charging feature for iPhone.

Apple is investing directly in renewable energy, including the IP Radian Solar project, a new large-scale solar project under construction now in Brown County, Texas.
Apple is investing directly in renewable energy, including the IP Radian Solar project, a new large-scale solar project under construction now in Brown County, Texas.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Available in the Battery section of the Settings app, Clean Energy Charging selectively charges when lower carbon emission electricity is available in an effort to provide a more green charging method.

Apple says that the ‌iPhone‌ will still reach a full charge before it’s needed based on a user’s daily routine, and the feature can be toggled off if desired. It is enabled by default.

MacDailyNews Note: Find outr more about Apple and the environment here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Ted Lasso

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,