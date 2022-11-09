Antitrust lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

Apple and Amazon were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of colluding to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing most other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon’s website.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. Prices rose more than 10%, while Apple stabilized the prices it charged in retail stores, the complaint said. Discounts of 20% or more that were once common no longer are, it added. Wednesday’s lawsuit covers U.S. residents who bought new iPhones and iPads on Amazon since January 2019. It seeks unspecified triple damages, restitution, and an end to the companies’ alleged so-called “group boycott.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote in 2019, “Eliminating counterfeit Apple products on Amazon isn’t illegal.”

Apple has the right to vet Authorized Apple Resellers in order to maintain high levels of service.

Apple obviously wants as much uniformity in, and control of, the sales experience of their products as possible. — MacDailyNews, May 21, 2019

