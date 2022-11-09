Apple Music names Bad Bunny 2022 Artist of the Year

Global recording artist Bad Bunny was announced today as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, in acknowledgement of the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.

So many of music’s biggest stars released amazing music in 2022 — one truly owned the year. Released this past May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time. And beyond the eye-popping numbers, Bad Bunny has truly ushered in a seismic shift in global pop over the past few years.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film, out today, that gets up close and personal with the 2022 Artist of the Year. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.” Upon being presented with the Apple Music Award, he adds: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

Explore Bad Bunny’s meteoric rise, the music he helped revolutionize, and the historic 2022 that made him Apple’s Artist of the Year here.

Today, Bad Bunny takes over the La Fórmula playlist and handpicks his favorite tracks from Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Mora, Jhayco, and others across Apple Music. And on Apple Music 1, it’s all Bad Bunny, all day. Listeners can tune in to an array of radio content celebrating Bad Bunny — including new specials, archived programming, early career interviews, and playlists that showcase the many different sides of the artist and his historic year. Tune in at apple.co/am-1.

A Look Back at Some of Bad Bunny’s Biggest Moments on Apple Music

• Bad Bunny is the biggest Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide on Apple Music.

• Upon its release on May 6, 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti became the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day streams worldwide.

• Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide.

• Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist.

• Bad Bunny’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide — more than any other Latin artist. He’s hit the top 10 of the chart in 77 countries.

• 44 of Bad Bunny’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three of his songs have hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist.

• Bad Bunny holds the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams.

• In February 2018, Bad Bunny became Apple Music’s first Latin Up Next artist for the platform’s rising artist program.

• He also served as the debut host for Trap Kingz, the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio, and hosted the show’s first six episodes in 2017.

MacDailyNews Note: In October, Apple announced that twenty-one years after the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, the company has gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music. That’s more music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.

