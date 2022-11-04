Apple’s next step in advertising will be built around new 10-year Major League Soccer pact

Apple is building an advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer games early next year, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman and Emily Birnbaum for Bloomberg News:

The company is holding discussions with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The move is part of a more aggressive push by Apple into advertising. The company’s ad unit generates about $4 billion in revenue annually, but is seeking to increase that to double-digit billions of dollars, Bloomberg News has reported. That includes putting search advertisements in more apps, such as its maps service, as early as next year. Apple is planning to run advertising in all three tiers of the partnership: the dedicated package, paid TV+ subscriptions and the free TV app. The move represents an expansion of the company’s early live TV advertising, which is included in Major League Baseball games that already air on TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Advertising was always expected, especially in live sports. Apple is, after reportedly paying a total of $2.5 billion over ten years, so that $250 million per season, or some portion wherein, should be recouped via advertising during games.

Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) in June announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

From early 2023 through 2032, fans will get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app. In addition to all of the match content, the service will provide fans a new weekly live match whip-around show so they never miss an exciting goal or save, and also game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming. This live and on-demand MLS content will provide in-depth, behind-the-scenes views of the players and clubs that fans love. A broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free. As an added benefit to fans, access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

The MLS live and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV hardware; Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and Comcast Xfinity. Fans can also watch on tv.apple.com.

