Apple warns: Due to China’s COVID lockdowns, expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipments previously anticipated

Apple expects lower than anticipated shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at its main assembler’s (Foxconn) “iPhone City” plant in China due to the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic “zero-COVID” lockdowns.

Apple Inc.:

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain. We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it seems that companies who are highly and overly dependent on single points of production (CCP-controlled China) can’t escape impact from protracted, quixotic “zero-COVID” lockdowns. Shocker.

So, can we at least get some sub $130 action, please!

See also: Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off? – November 2, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.