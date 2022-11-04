Apple iPhone 14 weekly sales down by a third in China year over year – Jeffries

Apple’s latest iPhone family is down in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:

China sales of the four iPhone 14 models over their first 38 days on the market are down by 28% compared to the iPhone 13 family of products, with the most recent data showing that deteriorating to 33%, according to a note Friday by analysts led by Edison Lee. The pricier Pro variants, which had proven more resilient this year, also lost steam. While domestic Chinese brands have already weathered the bulk of their sales declines with big drops earlier in the year, Apple’s lineup maintained its appeal and increased sales by 5.7% in the three months to September, according to an earlier Jefferies analysis.

MacDailyNews Take: Note that weekly sales for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not described by a number, which would seem to be an important bit of data, but, rather, by the phrase “also lost steam.”

So, does that mean down by a lot or a little or a very little? In a down smartphone market, a 1% YoY compare for iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro would be a big win.

We’ve found that fomenters tend to accentuate the negative – everyone knows iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus demand is lower than demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as they are very different classes of iPhone – and ignore or obfuscate the positive.

The tell that gives the game away in this report is that iPhone 14/Plus get actual estimated percentages, but iPhone 14 Pro/Max get “lost steam” without quantifier.

Also, keep in mind that Jeffries is talking only about China, where the CCP is locking down cities in a quixotic quest for “zero-COVID.” Lockdowns depress commerce. Sales of everything are affected, not just iPhones.

The ruse is that all of these reports use just “iPhone 14” in the headline, so that less savvy or only-headline readers conflate that with all models of the iPhone 14 family instead of realizing that there are a bunch of iPhone 14 models. It’s the mix that matters: iPhone 14 and 14 Plus sales can be lower year over year while iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max sales can be higher, flat, or even slightly lower and Apple will bring in more iPhone revenue YoY.

Told ya so:

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

Read the all “news” with a critical eye. Watch how widely this half-truth piece of FUD is regurgitated throughout the media and used to drive Apple stock price lower.

Extrapolate this to all types of “news.”

Use FUD* and fomenting to your advantage. As FUD is designed to depress share price, it can lead to nice entry points. Don’t get mad, get rich.

*FUD – Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.

See also:

• Apple’s focus on elevating, differentiating iPhone Pro models is paying off – September 27, 2022

• Apple’s iPhone 14 ASP trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’ – analyst – September 27, 2022

• Apple needs to significantly increase iPhone 14 Pro production to have enough for Christmas – analyst – September 20, 2022

• Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple is upping production of iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand – September 19, 2022

• iPhone 14 pre-order demand is ‘robust,’ tracking ahead of expectations – Wedbush – September 12, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.