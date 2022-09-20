Apple needs to significantly increase iPhone 14 Pro production to have enough for Christmas – analyst

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees “minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November” unless the company significantly ramps up production for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max over the next three to four weeks to start to meet what could be significant demand during the holidays.”

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

“The iPhone 14 Pro is significantly more popular than the iPhone 13 Pro, relative to customer choice,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Barron’s on Tuesday. “We saw a lot more customers with the iPhone 13 going to the base model, versus what we see today that heavily skewed toward the 14.” He rates Apple stock at Outperform with a $220 price target.

This was a happy surprise for the company. Given the current macroeconomic backdrop, “there was the thought that [Apple] was going to have a demand problem, not a supply problem. Now, [Apple] has the opposite of what many thought they would have,” the analyst said. “At this pace, there will be minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November,” said Ives. “So Apple has to significantly ramp its supply for Pros over the next three to four weeks to start to meet what could be significant demand during the holidays.” The popularity of the high-end phones is surprising during a time when many people are struggling with record-high inflation…

MacDailyNews Take: It’s not surprising to those who understands the demographics of who buys Apple iPhones, to say nothing of Macs, Apple Watches, and iPads.

‘Tis the peddlers of crappy Android dreck who’ll be the worst affected by rampant inflation and recession, not Apple. – MacDailyNews, September 15, 2022

Real iPhones vs. Poor Man’s iPhones. Same as it ever was. — MacDailyNews, April 22, 2022

“Based on our estimates, 240 million of 1 billion iPhone users worldwide have not upgraded in over 38 months. So there’s a lot of pent up demand just in terms of overall upgrade,” he said… “Tech continues to be under massive pressure because of the Fed rates and risk off, but I think this is setting up for Apple to hold up much better than other tech names and the broader market if this demand story continues, which we believe it will.”

MacDailyNews Take: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Tuesday reported that Apple is upping production of iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand, as was, as usual, foretold:

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

