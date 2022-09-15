Morgan Stanley: Apple’s iPhone 14 early demand is ‘robust,’ stronger than expected

Morgan Stanley, based on relative pre-order lead times and early data from China, believes that Apple’s iPhone 14 cycle is starting off stronger than expected.

Jason Aycock for Seeking Alpha:

The big debate headed into Apple’s iPhone reveal event last week, analyst Erik Woodring says, was how resilient demand would be for the new phone against 2022’s twin consumer-electronics market headwinds: persistent inflation and growing macroeconomic uncertainty. But the firm’s own tracker shows iPhone 14 Pro Max lead times are the longest (at this point in the cycle) of any iPhone model from the past six years, he said. Lead times on the iPhone 14 Pro are the third-longest in that span, in line with the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max last year. Early adoption is a “bit stronger than we expected,” and “early pre-order commentary from markets such as China and India is similarly robust.”

MacDailyNews Take: ‘Tis the peddlers of crappy Android dreck who’ll be the worst affected by rampant inflation and recession, not Apple.

Karma, she is a bitch. 🙂

And, yes, as usual, this is unfolding as was foretold:

Real iPhones vs. Poor Man’s iPhones. Same as it ever was. — MacDailyNews, April 22, 2022

The bottom line: Those who settle for Android devices are not equal to iOS users. The fact is that iOS users are worth significantly more than Android settlers to developers, advertisers, third-party accessory makers (speakers, cases, chargers, cables, etc.), vehicle makers, musicians, TV show producers, movie producers, book authors, carriers, retailers, podcasters… The list goes on and on.

The quality of the customer matters. A lot.

Facile “analyses” that look only at market (unit) share, equating one Android settler to one iOS user, make a fatal error by incorrectly equating users of each platform one-to-one.

When it comes to mobile operating systems, all users are simply not equal. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, November 15, 2014

Android is pushed to users who are, in general:

a) confused about why they should be choosing an iPhone over an inferior knockoff and therefore might be less prone to understand/explore their devices’ capabilities or trust their devices with credit card info for shopping; and/or

b) enticed with “Buy One Get One Free,” “Buy One, Get Two or More Free,” or similar ($100 Gift Cards with Purchase) offers.

Neither type of customer is the cream of the crop when it comes to successful engagement or coveted demographics; closer to the bottom of the barrel than the top, in fact. Android can be widespread and still demographically inferior precisely because of the way in which and to whom Android devices are marketed. Unending BOGO promos attract a seemingly unending stream of cheapskate freetards just as inane, pointless TV commercials about robots or blasting holes in concrete walls attract meatheads and dullards, not exactly the best demographics unless you’re peddling muscle building powders or grease monkey overalls.

Google made a crucial mistake: They gave away Android to “partners” who pushed and continue to push the product into the hands of the exact opposite type of user that Google needs for Android to truly thrive. Hence, Android is a backwater of second-rate, or worse, app versions that are only downloaded when free or ad-supported – but the Android user is notoriously cheap, so the ads don’t sell for much because they don’t work very well. You’d have guessed that Google would have understood this, but you’d have guessed wrong.

Google built a platform that depends heavily on advertising support, but sold it to the very type of customer who’s the least likely to patronize ads.

iOS users are the ones who buy apps, so developers focus on iOS users. iOS users buy products, so accessory makers focus on iOS users. iOS users have money and the proven will to spend it, so vehicle makers focus on iOS users. Etcetera. Android can have the Hee Haw demographic. Apple doesn’t want it or need it; it’s far more trouble than it’s worth. – MacDailyNews, November 26, 2012

