Pro photographer Austin Mann puts Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro camera to the test

Professional photographer Austin Mann is at the Dunton Kilchoan Estate in the Scottish Highlands to test out Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro cameras — hiking, biking, and boating all around the area, pushing these new cameras to the limit.

Austin Mann:

The features that really caught my eye during Apple’s keynote were the giant new 48 megapixel sensor, better low-light thanks to quad-pixels, Action mode stabilization for video, and satellite connectivity — and we’ve had a blast putting these new features to the test!

If you’re a serious iPhone photographer and interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro as a camera upgrade, here are my thoughts.

• Last year’s iPhone 13 Pro is a really strong camera, and though the iPhone 14 Pro outperformed it in most side-by-side tests, it wasn’t a huge margin (except for the massive resolution increase).

• If the 3x lens on your iPhone 13 Pro drives you nuts, the 14 Pro brings back the 2x perspective — and offers a much more responsive 3x Telephoto.

• If you are constantly wishing you had more resolution from your iPhone camera, the iPhone 14 Pro 48MP ProRAW option has you covered — but keep in mind capturing these super-high-res files has its trade-offs, and 48MP is only available at 1x in normal mode.

• If you are using an iPhone 11 Pro or earlier, you should seriously consider an upgrade as you’ll get to step up to ProRAW, plus massive improvements with the Ultra Wide lens, low-light performance, and Telephoto responsiveness.

• If you often find yourself on shoots in remote locations and you carry (or want to a carry) an emergency satellite communicator, the iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent upgrade.