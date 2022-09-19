Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple is upping production of iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand

Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday stated via his twitter account that Apple is upping production of the iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max due to strong demand.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. Based on the production line conversion rate, it’s equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10%. Only a few component suppliers’ order changes currently reflect Hon Hai’s production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display). I expect that most of the suppliers should also receive order increase requests for iPhone 14 Pro models from Apple in the next few weeks.

MacDailyNews Take: As we expected:

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

