CNBC reviews Apple’s iPhone 14 series: Get the iPhone 14 Pro or flagship Pro Max

CNBC’s Sofia Pitt has been testing Apple’s new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days and advises that those looking to upgrade should choose the iPhone 14 Pro or flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

While I used all of them, the core of this review focuses on the Pro Max because it’s the best new iPhone you can get from Apple. If you’re looking for a real upgrade, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the way to go. Don’t expect many big changes if you have an iPhone 13 and are thinking of getting the base iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Pro models have improved battery life and new cameras. They also have brand new features: an always-on display and the Dynamic Island –an interactive new display area that sits around the selfie camera. Dynamic Island is the coolest new feature Apple introduced this year. Instead of that blank notch that used to house the selfie camera and microphone, there’s a new interactive pill display that has the ability to shape-shift.

MacDailyNews Take:

Jobs would have been presented the notch, arched an eyebrow, and said: go back to the drawing board. They'd've worked at it until they arrived at the “Dynamic Island.” Without Jobs, Apple shipped notch for 5 yrs. The Steve Jobs difference in a nutshell.https://t.co/CXQFZ8KsoA — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) September 9, 2022

There’s also a new always-on display. This allows you to glance over at your lock screen on your phone while it’s sitting on your desk and see dim but useful information. When I was watching “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max and needed to access my Apple TV remote… instead of having to open the Apple Remote every time I needed to pause, the always-on display meant the remote stayed on my iPhone screen. It was as if the actual remote, which I always seem to lose, was right next to me… Go for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max if you’re looking to experience the best Apple has to offer. There are a lot of good upgrades, from the cameras to the screen, that you’ll appreciate.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP).

