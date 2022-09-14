Northeastern University VR lab hit with mail-bomb attack

Officials are investigating an apparent mail-bomb attack on the virtual reality (VR) center at Northeastern University after an employee was injured in an explosion Tuesday evening from a package sent in a hard plastic case triggered to detonate upon opening.

Russell Brandom for The Verge:

The attack appears to be politically motivated by fear of VR technology, as it was accompanied by a rambling note attacking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and broader academic research on augmented reality devices, per CNN.

The employee, who works at the VR center, suffered lacerations to his hands but was not seriously injured.

Per police reports, the package detonated shortly after 7PM ET. University police declared the scene “contained” just before 10PM. The suspect remains at large.

Speaking to Newsweek, a UK-based counterterrorism expert noted similarities to the Unabomber attacks, which killed three and injured dozens more over the course of 17 years. Notably, the attacks were carried out by mail bomb and motivated by a paranoid fear of technology.