WSJ reviews Apple’s new iPhone 14 models: ‘Go Pro or go home’

Apple’s all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, exclusively feature the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos. These groundbreaking advancements make iPhone even more indispensable for everyday tasks, creative projects, and now even emergency situations with features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black

Joanna Stern for The Wall Street Journal:

Forgive me friends for what I’m about to say: You should just buy this year’s $999-and-up iPhone Pros. I hear you. “Wait, wait, wait. In a year when everything costs more, including actual apples, you want me to give $2.5 trillion Apple more cash?” Blame the “dynamic island,” a screen compromise Apple has turned into a smart multitasking trick on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Also blame their always-on display and big cameras.

After spending nearly a week testing the new phones, I can say the more “affordable” models are good choices, too. But this year — more than in the past — Apple’s top-of-the-line phones do more to justify their $200 price bump.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP).

