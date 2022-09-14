GQ: iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer Apple’s most innovative new features in years

With the one-two combo of Dynamic Island and an always-on display, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max make the 16-year-old iPhone feel new again.

Robert Leedham for GQ:

Considering just how stilted the smartphone market has been this year, the iPhone 14 Pro is easily the most exciting new release of 2022 and it’s almost entirely down to one genius feature. The Dynamic Island: a truly great idea with a name only Liz Truss could love.

It’s been 16 years since the iPhone launched and there’s still no “next big thing,” so long as you forget about the Watch, the AirPods, and those totally redesigned MacBooks.

Not only does the Dynamic Island feel essential pretty much straight out of the box, it’s the kind of feature that could only be created for iPhone.

You see, instead of signing off for the year once it had shrunk the notch in size, Apple decided to make a virtue of what is essentially a black pill in the middle of either a 6.1 or 6.7-inch touchscreen, depending on whether you opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Instead, the DI expands and contracts depending on context and the apps you’re using.

The feature already works with apps such as Spotify, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and it’s set to expand in uses come the not-too-distant future with Live Activities for iOS 16. In essence, these are exactly what you think they are: notifications that update in real-time such as sports scores, Uber ETAs, and workout tracking…

What is worth reiterating is that the iPhone 14 Pro’s DI and always-on display are good because they are useful. Rival manufacturers have enjoyed a years-long head start trying to work their way around these conundrums. It is telling that Apple took its time to come up with something unique and much more compelling.