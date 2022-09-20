Yankees’ Aaron Judge may set home run record on Apple TV+

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) in the 2022 season have partnered on “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that’s available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+. The New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday, September 24th, and as of Tuesday, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge had 59 home runs on the season which is two homers shy of Roger Maris’ record 61 in 1961, the most homers in a season by an American League player.

And because all of the players with more homers in a season than Maris — Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa — have been implicated in the use of performance-enhancing drugs, Maris’ record is seen by many fans (though not the record book) as the legitimate overall Major League record. Therefore, if Judge were to pass Maris’ mark, many would consider him the “true” single-season home run king. Therefore, with games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning a four-game series with Boston on Thursday, Judge could break Maris’ record in Friday’s game which is scheduled to air on Apple TV+, to the apparent unhappiness of some fans.

With Judge at 59 homers, he is staring at a Friday and Apple TV+ exclusive stream of the Yankees-Red Sox game with potentially historic implications. If it happens, the booth of Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, and Katie Nolan will have a chance to put their signature on the moment. While the Apple TV+ games are free, there is a segment of the audience — presumably older — who dearly care about seeing Roger Maris’ record being tied or broken and still are likely having a little trouble accessing it. An MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.

MacDailyNews Note: “Friday Night Baseball” is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

