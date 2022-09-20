Apple greatly improves the battery indicator in iOS 16.1 beta

Apple’s latest iOS 16.1 beta addresses a major complaint about the solid and unchanging battery percentage indicator that was introduced with iOS 16. In the latest beat, the battery icon will be filled in based on how much charge it actually has left.

Jay Peters for The Verge:

The battery percentage still appears within the icon, which personally isn’t my favorite design, but now the whole thing looks a lot closer to how it should have been from the start. [Above is] an example of the revised indicator from a colleague running the newest iOS 16.1 beta. The improved indicator isn’t the only battery status update. iOS 16.1 beta 2 can also show the battery percentage above the time on your lock screen when you begin to charge your device.

Latest iOS 16.1 Beta Tweaks Battery Status Bar to Show Visual Charge Level https://t.co/NrR4fGUVD2 by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/R4vFHxqp5f — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 20, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, iOS 16.1 will be released as soon as it’s ready. The battery indicator change is welcome improvement over the current solid-at-all-times glyph.

There we go: Apple has tweaked the design of the battery percentage icon in iOS 16.1 beta 2. It now shows the proper charge level 🎉 pic.twitter.com/15tvFUCaPx — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 20, 2022

