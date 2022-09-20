Apple releases two exclusive Apple Watch Ultra apps, ‘Siren’ and ‘Depth’

Apple on Tuesday released two new first party apps exclusively for Apple Watch Ultra, “Siren” and “Depth,” on the company’s App Store.

Siren:

• Activate Siren in emergency situations if you become lost or injured to draw attention to your location.

• Siren emits a unique 86bd sound pattern which can be heard up to 600m away.

Depth:

• Use the Depth app for recreational underwater activities to 40m (130ft), from snorkeling, and free diving, to simply playing in a swimming pool.

• See your current depth, water temperature, duration under water as well as the maximum depth you’ve reached to 40m (130ft)

• Choose to automatically activate as soon as you are submerged, or simply tap on the Depth app to launch.

MacDailyNews Note: These apps are preinstalled on Apple Watch Ultra. If deleted, the user can go to the App Store to reinstall.

These apps can only be installed on Apple Watch Ultra. These apps are available only on the App Store for Apple Watch.

