Apple may move a quarter of product production to India by 2025 – J.P. Morgan

Amid mounting geopolitical tensions and ongoing quixotic lockdowns in search of the unattainable myth of “zero-COVID” in China, Apple suppliers may assemble one out of every four iPhones in India by 2025, J.P.Morgan analysts said on Wednesday, as Apple looks to diversify production, especially out of CCP-controlled China.

The brokerage expects Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China. It is also estimating about 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, to be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5% currently. “Taiwanese vendors such as Hon Hai and Pegatron play a key role in the relocation to India. In the medium to long term, we also expect Apple to qualify local India manufacturing suppliers,” according to J.P.Morgan analysts led by Gokul Hariharan, who is rated 4 out of 5 for estimates accuracy.

MacDailyNews Take: Better (at least a decade) late than never, we always say.

As for the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic approach to COVID-19:

