Tim Cook confident Apple will emerge strongly from COVID-19 crisis

A confident Tim Cook led an Apple companywide virtual meeting on Thursday to address concerns about the impact of COVID-19 and discuss the company’s plan to return to work.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

During the meeting, Cook called the pandemic an “uncertain and stressful moment,” but expressed confidence that the company will emerge strongly from the crisis, as it did after the 2008 recession and following a near-bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

He said Apple entered the coronavirus pandemic with a strong balance sheet and stressed that the company will keep investing in a “really significant way” in research and development and future products, according to Apple employees who attended the meeting.

Apple doesn’t yet know when employees will be able to return to offices, but Cook said that when workers do go back, temperature checks and social distancing will likely be implemented. He said coronavirus testing is a possibility, but that there aren’t plans in place at the moment.

Apple retail employees are starting online training and ramping up virtual meetings in anticipation of store re-openings, according to people familiar with the matter. That will require employees to clock in and out online.