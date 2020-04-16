Apple Retail Store to reopen in South Korea

An Apple store in South Korea will reopen outside of China for the first time since stores around the world closed in response to the

COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The store, Apple Garosugil (가로수길), is located in Seoul, South Korea.

Back on March 13th, Apple closed all retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th, which was later extended to “until further notice.”

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

It’s the first Apple retail store outside of China to reopen and Apple’s only store in South Korea. The store will have limited hours and will focus on fixing existing customers’ iPhones and computers. “To start, we’ll have an adjusted schedule and guidelines to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. A focus for the store will be service and support at the Genius Bar. For customers who want to make a purchase, we have several options including ordering online for delivery or pick up in store,” Apple said in a statement.

MacDailyNews Take: Slowly at first, but here we go!