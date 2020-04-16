Apple’s new iPhone SE is a ‘shockingly good value’

Apple’s new second-generation iPhone SE is a very powerful smartphone – there is currently none faster — featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. In fact, it’s a value proposition that’s unmatched by any other smartphone maker.
At $399, the second-generation iPhone SE is a shockingly good value.
The most important thing to know about the SE’s value proposition is simply that it has the A13 Bionic processor, which is bar-none the fastest processor you can get on any smartphone at any price, full stop. You could spend $1,449 on a fully maxed-out iPhone 11 Pro Max and it wouldn’t be faster than the iPhone SE…
A13
This isn’t just a matter of processor megahertz per buck, it’s a matter of the longevity of the phone itself. More than any other phone company, Apple supports its phones for a very long time. Since this iPhone SE has the most modern processor available, it’s quite likely that it will receive software updates for many years to come…
I know I’ve now brought up software updates twice now, but it’s super important. $399 spent on this iPhone SE means it’s less likely you’ll be forced to spend another $399 next year or the year after… The new iPhone SE… is not just a good value for Apple. It’s one of the very best values I’ve seen in the smartphone market in years.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, “iPhone SE is for people who appreciate value. It’s for people who want a great deal, strong performance for their dollar, access into the world’s ultimate smartphone ecosystem without having to pay upward of $1,000 or more, and who plan to use their iPhone for multiple years while understanding that only iPhones retain strong resale value and receive updates/support for many years.”
Apple is going to sell tens of millions of iPhone SE (2020) units!
2 Comments
If Apple puts an A13 into it’s base model iPhone… there must be an A14 ready to go in the next generation of iPhones.
MDN = BEGGARWARE. You are not independent and you have not published 70,000 articles. You copy and paste truncated bites of articles published elsewhere, and also rely on your readers to provide links to the articles you link to. If you used Facebook would you ask your friends and family for money to keep posting there? You look sad and pathetic and if I could count the times you have written Apple as Appel in your MDN takes…(written from your non-Apple devices) you are not journalists, you have a schizophrenic attitude towards Apple where you clearly attempt to talk APPL stock up and down. (I can’t “Bear” it) You cannot own Apple shares and and be impartial journalists at the same time – it just doesn’t work that way – it’s called yellow journalism. I have spent more time writing this message than you do all day so what do you want paying for? And you have interns? And they tap kegs? As I have always said, please segue to AppleInsider, where you can read real news and watch Apple product unboxings. Something MDN has never done in-spite of claiming they own every single product Apple ship from day one. And I laugh at you. Do you need help paying for the SE 2 you beggars? DED