Apple’s new iPhone SE is a ‘shockingly good value’

Apple’s new second-generation iPhone SE is a very powerful smartphone – there is currently none faster — featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. In fact, it’s a value proposition that’s unmatched by any other smartphone maker.

Dieter Bohn for The Verge:

At $399, the second-generation iPhone SE is a shockingly good value. The most important thing to know about the SE’s value proposition is simply that it has the A13 Bionic processor, which is bar-none the fastest processor you can get on any smartphone at any price, full stop. You could spend $1,449 on a fully maxed-out iPhone 11 Pro Max and it wouldn’t be faster than the iPhone SE…

A13

This isn’t just a matter of processor megahertz per buck, it’s a matter of the longevity of the phone itself. More than any other phone company, Apple supports its phones for a very long time. Since this iPhone SE has the most modern processor available, it’s quite likely that it will receive software updates for many years to come… I know I’ve now brought up software updates twice now, but it’s super important. $399 spent on this iPhone SE means it’s less likely you’ll be forced to spend another $399 next year or the year after… The new iPhone SE… is not just a good value for Apple. It’s one of the very best values I’ve seen in the smartphone market in years.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, “iPhone SE is for people who appreciate value. It’s for people who want a great deal, strong performance for their dollar, access into the world’s ultimate smartphone ecosystem without having to pay upward of $1,000 or more, and who plan to use their iPhone for multiple years while understanding that only iPhones retain strong resale value and receive updates/support for many years.”

Apple is going to sell tens of millions of iPhone SE (2020) units!