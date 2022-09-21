CNET reviews Apple Watch Ultra: ‘The most exciting watch in years’

Apple earlier this month announced Apple Watch Ultra, which brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet.

A customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features.

Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.1 Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra also brings three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure. You can use existing bands from 44mm and 45mm Apple Watches with the Ultra, or use any of the three new Ultra bands on 44mm and 45mm Apple Watches. Backwards – and forwards – compatibility!

Lexy Savvides for CNET:

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most exciting Apple Watch in a long time. Not only is it the largest in the range, but it has a rugged new design, a super-bright screen and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch I’ve tested. Even if you don’t consider yourself an adventurer, there might be enough here to justify the cost — especially if you want a more-durable watch with increased water resistance and battery life that’s at least twice as long as other Apple Watch models. Considering the $749 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 in stainless steel costs almost as much, I think the Ultra is a better overall value, given that you get additional hardware features like the Action button (which I’ve come to love), an emergency siren and extra microphones to boost call quality. If you’re someone who wants a true hybrid smartwatch and sports watch, the Ultra is the one to beat…

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a spectacular first iteration. Imagine how far along the Apple Watch Ultra Series 8 will be!

