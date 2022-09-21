Watch this collection of Apple Watch Ultra video reviews

Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. A customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. We’ve rounded up a variety of Apple Watch Ultra video reviews for your perusal (see below).

Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.1 Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Ultra is a hit!

