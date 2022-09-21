Apple TV+ debuts ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the second season of beloved hit “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” premiering globally on Friday, September 30th.

The second season of the animated epic “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” takes Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory where Nyx attempts to lure him to the dark side. With his Spryte friends and new allies, Wolfboy engages in a quest to unite the forces of creation and destruction, and realizes that being different is what makes him special – and ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.

“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created with Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD’s “Create Together”), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (“All Hail King Julien,” “Kung Fu Panda”), and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Mr. Corman”), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment.

In addition to Akhtar as the titular Wolfboy, the series is voiced by Critics’ Choice Award nominee Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”), who portrays Sprout, Lilly Williams as Xandra, Cristina Milizia (“DC Superhero Girls”) as Floof, Abigail Estrella (“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”) as Seth and Gordon-Levitt voicing Professor Luxcraft. The series is peppered with a number of special performances, including Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) as Nyx.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series “El Deafo,” critically acclaimed “Amber Brown” created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections “Best Foot Forward,” “Duck & Goose,” “Surfside Girls” and “Life By Ella.” The impressive all-ages offerings also include “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers,” new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show,” as well as “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series “Jane,” a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 275 wins and 1,152 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

