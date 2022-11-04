Here’s how much Apple One can save you vs. subscribing to individual services

Two years ago, Apple unveiled Apple One, the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Apple One offers three tiers:



Apple One is the ultimate collection of Apple services for one low monthly price that offers significant savings versus subscribing to individual services.

Simon Hill for Wired:

Naturally, cost savings only apply if you’re subscribed to all of these services separately. If you only currently subscribe to Apple Music and nothing else, for example, then you’re not going to save money by switching to Apple One’s Individual plan. That said, compared to the usual pricing for the included services, the Individual plan saves you $6 per month, the Family plan saves you $8, and the Premier plan saves you $25. Here’s how the prices break down: • Apple Music: $10 per month for the individual plan, $15 for the family plan, and $5 for the student plan or voice plan.

• Apple TV+: $5 per month.

• Apple Arcade: $5 per month.

• Apple News+: $10 per month.

• Apple Fitness+: $10 per month or $80 for a year.

• iCloud+: $1 per month for 50 GB, $3 for 200 GB, and $10 for 2 TB.

MacDailyNews Note: How to get Apple One:

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings, tap your name, then tap Subscriptions. Tap Apple One. Choose a plan. If you already subscribe to Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+, you don’t need to cancel those subscriptions. They will automatically be canceled when you’re billed for Apple One.

