Apple supplier TSMC showing ‘excellent’ progress on Arizona chip plant, governor says

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC, a major Apple supplier, is making “excellent” progress building its new plant in Arizona, the governor of the state said on Wednesday.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.
Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.
“Just over two years later TSMC has completed construction for its main facility and continues to make excellent progress,” he said, describing visiting the construction site as “even more impressive in person”.
Ducey, a Republican, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and with companies in the semiconductor industry on his three-day trip.
MacDailyNews Note: The quicker this plant and others like it outside of Taiwan and China are up and running, the better.
4 Comments
Doesn’t chip making require lots of water? If so, can’t say I would have thought of Arizona as being a place that has a surplus of water …
recycled water?
Wish TSMC, the Republican Governor, citizens of Arizona Godspeed and hopefully more tech manufacturing will be BROUGHT BACK to the USA! Sorry, Steve …
The Chips for America Act that passed in the past week or two had better have restrictions and tariffs on moving back to China. Otherwise this factory and the Intel plant in Ohio will go down in flames.
What big business in their right mind will spend money knowing their competition will undercut them with products made and stolen in China??
THIS IS THE REASON EVERYTHING MOVED TO CHINA. – – Money – –