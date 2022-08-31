Apple supplier TSMC showing ‘excellent’ progress on Arizona chip plant, governor says

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC, a major Apple supplier, is making “excellent” progress building its new plant in Arizona, the governor of the state said on Wednesday.

Reuters:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.

“Just over two years later TSMC has completed construction for its main facility and continues to make excellent progress,” he said, describing visiting the construction site as “even more impressive in person”.

Ducey, a Republican, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and with companies in the semiconductor industry on his three-day trip.