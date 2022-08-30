Expect Apple to reveal a seriously extreme Apple Watch next week

Apple will bring a redesigned Apple Watch to market with new high-end “extreme” model featuring a ruggedized metal case made of a more durable titanium formulation and a larger 50mm display (up from 45mm on the current largest model).

Apple is holding a special media event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

The company is expected to announce new iPhone models, as it has every September since 2012. This year’s event has the tagline “far out,” which could refer to features such as night-sky photography. Apple is likely to show the eighth major new version of its watch next week… Apple is considering a body temperature sensor in the new devices, according to the Wall Street Journal, which could help with fertility and sleep tracking. Other sleep tracking features could include the ability to detect advanced sleep patterns or apnea. But the biggest Apple Watch Series 8 announcement could be a new “Pro” model with a bigger screen and more durable finish. Apple has previously released Apple Watches with pricey case materials such as gold, ceramic and titanium, and the new “Pro” model described by Bloomberg and Kuo could be one of the first high-end Apple Watches to gain additional features over its less-expensive siblings. Also likely: A new updated version of the Apple Watch SE, its $329 entry-level Watch model.

MacDailyNews Take: “Apple Watch Extreme” would be too good of a name, so Apple will never use it, but hope springs eternal, so maybe they’ll go that route and sell millions more simply due to proper naming.

Now, about this “more durable titanium formulation” which Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman has parenthetically guessed is “probably titanium given it’s much more durable than steel.”

We’ve seen titanium Apple Watches before. Yes, they’re strong, but they’re nothing new. Apple’s selling them right now. They’re not tagged “Extreme,” or even “Pro.” But Apple might finally have the potential to offer an Apple Watch with a metal case that’s 2.5X stronger than titanium:

If ever there was a time for Liquidmetal to finally appear in an Apple product beyond an iPhone SIM ejector, this would be it. That said, cost (and manufacturing capacity) may be an issue, so we’ll have to wait and see. Even if the “Apple Watch Extreme” uses titanium, it will be a costly model. Currently, the 45mm Titanium Apple Watch Series 7 costs $849. The 50mm “Apple Watch Extreme” would seem to slot in around $999 in Titanium. Your guess is as good as ours how much it would cost in a Liquidmetal case, but a relatively high price might be well worth it as such a case (2.5X stronger than titanium) would likely prove to be pretty near indestructible. — MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

