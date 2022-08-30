President Trump’s Truth Social app, long available via Apple’s App Store, not approved on Google’s Android Play Store

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social, available since February via Apple’s App Store, has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store for Android phones.
Android phones comprise about 40% of the U.S. smartphone market. Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.
MacDailyNews Note: Truth Social is also available on the web via a variety of web browsers here.
“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.
Google said it has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.
Truth Social does have “sensitive content” banners that appear before some posts that read “This content may not be suitable for all audiences,” but content that threatens violence remains on the platform.
Truth Social could offer Android users a version of its app via its website or other channels — an option not available to developers on Apple’s iOS mobile operating system — but the company has not done so.
9 Comments
Run by libturds. No surprise. Dumbest people in the country
Hahahahaha. Till you spoke
All Trump has to do is change the name to either FALSE or LYING POS (in reference to themselves of course) for the misinformation aims of such an app to actually BE truthful.
FBI probably threatened Google, like they did Facebook.
Apple will probably magically “discover” something they don’t like on Truth Social and pull it, even though 100X worse exists at all times in 100X the quantity on Twitter, of course.
Twitter only censors conservatives, so it’s 100% approved by the leftist establishment Democrats, corrupt FBI, Apple, CCP, Tim Cook, Google, Facebook, etc.
You got that right….
Bah, it’s just Mastodon. Any client on Android can use it.
So what? there isn’t a need for a native app anyways.
Google does lots of things right.
Applied last April. Got to set up my account in late July, one post later – a picture of Biden with the question “ is this the President?” Banned 4 hrs later! It’s outrageously and egregiously censored to exclude anything other than adulatory Trump echo chamber memes.
Free speech anyone? Seems it’s negotiable Like all other truths.
Nope. ETTD… Everything Trump Touches Dies and Truth Social is in its death throes. Trademark rejected by the USPTO No income..Can’t pay its bills. Commercial launch indefinitely delayed. Digital World Acquisition Corp. under investigation. Share price plummeted. Devin Nunes $1m salary could be saved I suppose if they employed his Cow instead – couldn’t do any worse.
And the kicker?…You’ll blame the DoJ, the FBI, President Joe Biden, Liberals, Democrats…everyone but your own gullible selves delusional fantasies.
Another great day.