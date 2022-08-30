President Trump’s Truth Social app, long available via Apple’s App Store, not approved on Google’s Android Play Store

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social, available since February via Apple’s App Store, has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store for Android phones.

Helen Coster for Reuters:

Android phones comprise about 40% of the U.S. smartphone market. Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

MacDailyNews Note: Truth Social is also available on the web via a variety of web browsers here.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement. Google said it has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

Sara Fischer for Axios:

Truth Social does have “sensitive content” banners that appear before some posts that read “This content may not be suitable for all audiences,” but content that threatens violence remains on the platform. Truth Social could offer Android users a version of its app via its website or other channels — an option not available to developers on Apple’s iOS mobile operating system — but the company has not done so.

MacDailyNews Note: MacDailyNews is available on a wide variety of social media – pick your poison:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacDailyNewsdotcom/

• Gab: https://gab.com/MacDailyNews

• GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/macdailynews

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/macdailynews/recent-activity/

• Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/MacDailyNews

• Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@MacDailyNews

• Tumblr: https://macdailynews.tumblr.com

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/macdailynews/

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.