Trump administration presses tech supply chain to cut ties with China

What began as Trump administration pressure on American companies to boycott specific Chinese entities has since become a concerted effort to press non-U.S. suppliers to move production out of China.
Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang for Nikkei:
The idea of unpicking the sophisticated tech supply chain that has grown up in China over the last two decades would have been unthinkable just two years ago. But pressure from the Trump administration has made this a reality, with companies from Apple to Google decamping from China to Vietnam, India, Thailand and Malaysia in the last 36 months…
A number of the biggest companies are doing their best to straddle the widening chasm between Beijing and Washington, in an effort to avoid picking a side. Apple, for one, has adopted a two-sided strategy to balance itself from the tech war. While it has been pushing suppliers to accelerate their shift away from China since late 2018, it has also been aggressively cultivating Chinese homegrown suppliers to play a more important role inside China, and secure continuous access to the 1.4 billion strong market.
With Apple’s consent, Taiwan’s Wistron sold its iPhone-assembly factory in the Chinese city of Kunshan this summer to local rival Luxshare Precision Industry. The handover was significant: It paved the way for the Chinese supplier to move up the Apple supply chain, fueling hopes that it could become China’s equivalent of the Taiwanese Foxconn, a giant of tech manufacturing. China’s Lens Technology also bought iPhone casing factories from Taiwan’s Catcher Technology, a longtime Apple metal casing provider, in the city of Taizhou in August.
“Apple has always been cultivating Chinese suppliers. The rationale behind this used to be that it gave Apple more price bargaining power against the existing suppliers, but now it has also become a strategy to diversify geopolitical risks,” said an executive-level source familiar with Apple’s thinking.
MacDailyNews Take: As Confucius said:
Study the past if you would define the future.
To be wronged is nothing unless you continue to remember it.
An oppressive government is more to be feared than a tiger.
Related articles:
iPhone assemblers gain approval for $143 billion India manufacturing plan – October 6, 2020
Apple supplier TSMC to build multibillion-dollar chip plant in Arizona with Trump admin backing – May 14, 2020
In shift away from China, Apple to produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam – May 8, 2020
7 Comments
Trump is right about something.
We should all celebrate.
“ An oppressive government is more to be feared than a tiger.”
MDN, please just SHUT THE %#*+ UP! It’s Friday tomorrow. Tap the kegs tomorrow.
That’s right. Cons LOVE oppression when they think it is someone else who will be oppressed.
Confucius also said “Elevator smell very different to midget”.
“ Perspective?… All I know about perspective is an elevator smells a lot different when you’re a midget.“
Case-in-point that you just talk s&£t all of the time? Maybe it’s a matter of perspective? Maybe you have little-man syndrome?
(No midgets were harmed in the making of this comment.)
Can’t MDN just block this “reader” already. Yes or no? If I have to read more of this s&£y…
Lots of money involved here. Billions upon billions of dollars.
No wonder Goldman Sachs, the bankers, the CCP, and the like are lined up behind Sleepy Joe.
The want things to go back to the way they were, with China running roughshod over the world, unimpeded, even aided, by feckless U.S. career politicians.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan got billion-of-dollars to help China firms listed on Wall Street. Plain and simple.