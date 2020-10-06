iPhone assemblers gain approval for $143 billion India manufacturing plan

Major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc. were among 16 companies that won approval to manufacture products in India under a plan aimed at attracting investment of more than 10.5 trillion rupees ($143 billion) over the next five years for smartphone production.

Ragini Saxena and Swansy Afonso for Bloomberg News:

Apple’s primary suppliers — Foxconn Technology Group, Wistron Corp., Pegatron Corp. — and Samsung Electronics Co. were among a list of global firms that were cleared by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, according to statement on Tuesday. About 60% of the total production, or 6.5 trillion rupees, is expected to be exported in the next five years, it said. India is attempting to lure the world’s biggest smartphone brands to make their products locally for global export with its Production Linked Incentive program, which signposts plans to increase manufacturing inducements each year. Following clashes with China along its disputed Himalayan border earlier this year, New Delhi is seeking to woo companies looking to diversify their manufacturing bases away from China, as a growing global trade war and the Covid-19 pandemic have focused minds on the risks to supply chains.

MacDailyNews Take: Spreading iPhone assembly outside China to India and other countries is smart business. Spread those eggs into many baskets, Apple!

