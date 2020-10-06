It’s official: Apple announces ‘Hi, Speed’ special event on October 13th

Apple today officially announced a new special media event, tagged “Hi, Speed,” scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Due to COVID-19, the October event will be held online only, with Apple expected to offer the now-familiar pre-taped segments for each new product.

This event will mark the second Apple event within the last month. On September 15, Apple held a virtual event to announce its latest Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 hardware, alongside a new iPad Air and the 8th generation iPad, Apple Fitness+, and the Apple One services bundle.

“Hi, Speed” is a pretty pointed hint at the expected 5G capabilities of the iPhone 12 family along with its expected A14 processor.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait, so luckily we won’t have to wait too long!