Apple expected to unveil four new 5G iPhones on October 13th

Apple announced that its biggest product launch event of the year will be held October 13th to unveil a slew of 5G iPhones. The Cupertino colossus on Tuesday released the date and time of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes… The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month later than usual after the company faced final testing and production delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new lineup will also mark Apple’s biggest screen size variation in years, adding a 5.4-inch model and a 6.7-inch version… The new phones will have the most dramatic redesign since the iPhone X in 2017, adding squared off sides to replace the current rounded edges. The four models will be split into two entry-level versions and two Pro variations, with the higher-end phones using stainless steel and the less-expensive devices using aluminum. Apple plans to add a Lidar scanner, a depth-sensing camera that improves augmented reality apps, to the more-expensive models.

Even with the announcement next week, some of the new models aren’t expected to be widely available for a number of weeks due to supply constraints.