Daniel Stern cast in Season 4 of acclaimed Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’

A month after Apple TV+ renewed “For All Mankind,” veteran actor Daniel Stern (“City Slickers,” “Home Alone”) has been cast in Season 4 of the acclaimed sci-fi series.

Described by critics as “one of the best shows currently on TV,” “For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Production on the new season is underway. Stern joins the series as series regular as Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former Auto Industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated. The cast of “For All Mankind” includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. “For All Mankind” was created by Ronald D. Moore along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

MacDailyNews Take: An excellent addition to an already-stellar (get it?) cast!

Daniel Stern as “Marv” (30+ years ago – yikes!):

