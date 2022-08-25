Apple Watch continues to dominate worldwide smartwatch market

Apple Watch continues to dominate the the worldwide smartwatch market with nearly one in every three smartwatches sold made by Apple, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker. Global smartwatch shipments grew 13% YoY in Q2 2022 amid macro uncertainties such as inflation, recession, and geopolitical conflicts.

Counterpoint Research’s Associate Director Sujeong Lim said in a statement, “The market performed relatively well in the second quarter compared to the downtrend we expected three months ago. However, as expected, China’s economic slowdown resulted in a YoY decline in its market, with major Chinese brands such as Huawei, imoo and Amazfit seeing limited YoY growth or decline. Nevertheless, given that the smartphone market declined 9% YoY during the same period, we believe that the smartwatch market is on the right track to healthy growth.”

Global Top 8 Smartwatch Brands’ Shipment Share, Q2 2022 vs Q2 2021

Apple’s shipments increased 8% YoY, taking the top spot in this quarter.

By region, North America continued to occupy the top spot, but its gap with the second spot narrowed somewhat. A notable market for the quarter was India, which grew 347% YoY to overtake China for the second spot. Lim said, “During the quarter, 30% of models shipped in the Indian market sold for less than $50, and major local brands launched cost-effective models, lowering the entry barriers for consumers.”

Smartwatch Shipment Proportion by Region, Q2 2022 vs Q2 2021

China, which ranked second in the previous quarter, was pushed down to third place with a 10% YoY decrease in its shipments as consumer demand contracted due to COVID-19 lockdowns and negative economic growth. In addition, Europe, which ranked third in the previous quarter, was pushed down to fourth place with a 13% YoY decline against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

MacDailyNews Take: TYS:

Apple today revealed the world’s first smartwatch and, once Apple Watch hits the market in early 2015, nothing will ever be the same… Apple Watch, starting at just $349, will be a massive hit… And, wow, are they gorgeous! And useful; more useful than most people yet realize…

The stupidwatches currently on the market were rendered even more anachronistic dead ends today. If you have one of these wastes of time: Sell it. Get as much as you can for that piece of junk, make room on your wrist, and get ready for the world’s first real smartwatch: Apple Watch.

Along with many millions of people, you are going to want an Apple Watch. All you have to do it touch it and see even a glimpse of what it can do and you’ll be sold… The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. — SteveJack, September 9, 2014

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.