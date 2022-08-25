Apple’s iPhone owns half of China’s high-end smartphone market

Strong sales of Apple’s iPhone 13 series propelled the company to take 46 percent of China’s market for smartphones that cost more than US$400.

Iris Deng for the South China Morning Post:

Strong iPhone 13 sales helped Apple take 46 per cent of China’s premium smartphone segment for the second quarter, according to a report from Counterpoint Research released on Wednesday. Its market share is up from 43 per cent in the same period last year.

In the ultra high-end segment, defined as smartphones priced at US$1,000 or higher, iPhone sales jumped 147 per cent year on year.

Apple, which is expected to launch the iPhone 14 on September 7 in the US, has maintained a strong grip on China’s smartphone market amid challenges faced by local rivals. Most notably, Huawei has struggled to sell new models launched since coming under US sanctions in 2019.

Huawei dropped to third place with 11 per cent market share for the quarter, down from 19 per cent a year earlier. Huawei, formerly China’s largest smartphone vendor, has seen its once lucrative smartphone business decimated since Washington added the telecoms equipment maker to a trade blacklist.