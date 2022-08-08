The Telegraph reviews ‘Luck’ on Apple TV+: ‘A beautiful coming-of-age parable’

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes “Luck” on Apple TV+, currently streaming. “Luck” is the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Robbie Collin, Chief Film Critic, for The Telgraph:

Perhaps the #MeToo movement’s sorriest scalp to date belonged to John Lasseter, the Pixar pioneer drummed out in 2018 over his habit of inflicting unwanted hugs on underlings, along with other darkly unspecified “missteps”. The rap sheet fell some way short of Harvey Weinstein’s, but eyebrows were nonetheless raised when the Toy Story director was hired only six months later by Skydance, a newly founded animation house looking for an old guiding hand.

In the three years since, he has – very quietly – overseen the studio’s calling-card short, a gorgeous sci-fi heart-wringer called Blush, and also Luck, their debut feature, which arrives on Apple TV+ this weekend.

To its young target audience, Luck will feel like exactly what it is: a funny, imaginative, beautifully rendered coming-of-age parable, with strong overtones of Monsters, Inc. and Inside Out. To those with knowledge of its origins, however, it also has the air of a Diana Revenge Dress in cinematic form – a 120-decibel YOO-HOO, designed to remind an ex just what they passed up…

Luck contains all the warmth and ingenuity that was nowhere to be found in Pixar’s own recent Lightyear…