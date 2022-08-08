Apple’s next-gen 12.9-and 11-inch iPad Pro rumored to sport new four-pin Smart Connector

A new rumor claims that the next-generation 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro will feature a new four-pin Smart Connector. The current iPad Pro models feature a three-pin Smart Connector.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The rumor from Mac Otakara, citing “reliable sources,” says that the next iPad Pro, expected to debut possibly as soon as this fall, will feature a new Smart Connector that has four-pins rather than three. The Smart Connector is used to connect accessories such as the Magic Keyboard to the iPad and can also provide power to both the iPad and the connected peripheral.

MacDailyNews Take: Mac Otakara expects that the 4-pin connector “may be a terminal to assist in powering peripherals that connect to the Thunderbolt/USB-C port on the M1 chip-equipped iPad, as macOS’ DriverKit will be available starting with iPadOS 16.”

