Apple Original Films and John Lasseter’s Skydance Animation announce animated short film ‘Blush’

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes “Blush,” the beautiful first short film debuting as part of an expansive multi-year partnership to deliver groundbreaking, premium animated films and theatrical-quality animated television series in over 100 countries on Apple TV+.

“Blush” follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

The inaugural Apple/Skydance short film is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo (“Prep & Landing,” “Big Hero 6”), and shares the storyteller’s deeply personal journey of healing, hope and the undeniably human moments of being rescued by love. Mateo developed “Blush” alongside the Skydance Animation team and the film is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu (“Toy Story,” the “Cars” trilogy) and executive produced by Oscar winner John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Cars”). “Blush” joins highly anticipated Apple/Skydance features “Luck” and “Spellbound,” and the animated series “The Search for WondLa,” with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact.

“Blush” follows Apple’s recent Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature for “Wolfwalkers,” the latest film from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart.

Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere alongside Apple Original Films including the Academy Award-nominated “Greyhound,” Critics Choice Award-nominated “Palmer,” Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-nominated film “On The Rocks,” the two-time Critics Choice Documentary Award-winner and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State,” and Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 345 awards nominations and 93 wins in just over a year, including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, Writers Guild of America Awards, a Peabody Award and more.

Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media which is run by John Lasseter (Head of Animation) and Holly Edwards (President of Skydance Animation).

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ animated offerings will benefit greatly from Lasseter’s Skydance contributions.