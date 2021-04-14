Previewing Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April 20th event

Apple’s first 2021 event, “Spring Loaded,” is set to take place on Tuesday, April 20th at at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster and Andrew Murphy discuss the iPad and potential product-related announcements at Apple’s upcoming spring event.

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event will be online only and will be streamed live in the Apple TV app and on Apple’s events webpage.

Munster and Murphy believe Apple’s iPad is set for continued growth due to the accelerating digital transformation.