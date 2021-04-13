Apple to hold special ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20th

Apple’s first 2021 event, “Spring Loaded,” is set to take place on Tuesday, April 20th at at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT.
Apple designers have created a multi-colored logo for the occasion and, you can see an augmented reality version when you visit Apple’s Events webpage on an iPhone or iPad.
So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021
Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event will be online only and will be streamed live in the Apple TV app and on <a href=”https://www.apple.com/apple-events/”Apple’s events webpage.
MacDailyNews Take: Expect new iPad Pro models, a new iPad mini, AirTags, and maybe even some new Apple Silicon Macs!
9 Comments
What a trite “video.” Did it aim to create anticipatory excitement, as Greg tweet implied?
Steve Jobs said of Microsoft; “they have no taste.” Hmm. Having taste and being trite are polar opposites.
Actually while I take your point to a degree they are not inevitably so, indeed one might argue far from it. Taste can very much be about taking what has already existed and enhancing or combining it into something new. Indeed little is totally new and most inventions even are old or pre existing ideas that find their time when technology or/and human nature combines or allows.
For example be it the golden ratio, Georgian proportions dictated by it or later the Art Deco movement that periodically revives and returns in new forms, re-imagining at its best can be extremely tasteful and creative or it can be equally bland and contrived and at its worst trite indeed. But it’s the execution that’s the most determining influence and not a little subjectivity on our part of course which itself is influenced by changing fashion. To be honest I am not sure that a harmless little animated logo of this nature really enters into this rather larger overall argument anyway it’s really neither good or bad taste really just a light hearted play on related events. I rather appreciate that it doesn’t take itself too seriously or is pretentious or over designed and that’s when judgement on taste really starts to become an issue.
Now shit brown music players as some sort of anti design yes that’s trite. Pretentiousness posing as the opposite due to a lack of vision or even an idea and a need to get it to market quick before the committee that designed it could make a worthwhile decision. That’s sort of exasperation is too often at the root of real bad taste or trite output.
Agreed about the video… wtf?
Gimme AppleTV with possibly an apple-branded controller for games 🙂
In a shocking announcement, Apple unveils the iGun, a reolutiinary firearm that uses magnetic fields to generate projectiles that break the sound barrier without the use of carbon based explosions.
I don’t believe announcements that come from an iDiot…
Apple hit it out the park with their branding and marketing, if you were an alien you’d think 99% of Apple’s customers were blacks and gays or both.
That’s only if aliens looked at such value decisions through our eyes of course. Now that would be a revelation.
Yep, and wouldn’t it be nice if:
“One of the very few companies that refused to do so was the Silicon Valley-based cryptocurrency exchange platform called Coinbase — which announced that it would remain apolitical and not involve itself in partisan debates or causes of social justice unrelated to its core business mission. When announcing that policy of political neutrality, the company’s co-founder Brian Armstrong explained that “the reason is that while I think these efforts are well intentioned, they have the potential to destroy a lot of value at most companies, both by being a distraction, and by creating internal division.”
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/big-corporations-now-deploying-woke?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo5MDU0NzQzLCJwb3N0X2lkIjozNTA5OTA0OCwiXyI6Ik9GdmxtIiwiaWF0IjoxNjE4MzQ5NTkwLCJleHAiOjE2MTgzNTMxOTAsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMjg2NjIiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.fxi6bY280rajPJOdMus5ZhHyMmSx3yidEN8eoyweXSw
Politics as a term is about community and how humans work together for a greater good, so I suspect claiming you are apolitical, if it isn’t delusion or deliberate misinformation would inevitably lead to amorality too. In which case Metropolis or 1984 are probably optimistic views of the future.