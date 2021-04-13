Apple to hold special ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20th

Apple’s first 2021 event, “Spring Loaded,” is set to take place on Tuesday, April 20th at at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Apple designers have created a multi-colored logo for the occasion and, you can see an augmented reality version when you visit Apple’s Events webpage on an iPhone or iPad.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event will be online only and will be streamed live in the Apple TV app and on <a href=”https://www.apple.com/apple-events/”Apple’s events webpage.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect new iPad Pro models, a new iPad mini, AirTags, and maybe even some new Apple Silicon Macs!