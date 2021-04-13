What new products will be unveiled at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event?

Apple’s first 2021 event, “Spring Loaded,” is set to take place on Tuesday, April 20th at at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT, the company announced this morning. What new products will be unveiled?

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple plans to unveil a new iPad Pro line as early as this month, Bloomberg News reported recently. The company has also been working on several other products, including an accessory dubbed AirTags for tracking physical devices and new iMac desktops.

The new iPad Pros will come in the same 11-inch and 12.9 inch screen sizes as the current models, but will add processors on par with the latest Mac chips, a new MiniLED screen on the larger model, updated cameras, and potentially an upgraded connector for faster syncing of data and compatibility with additional external monitors and storage drives.

At the event, Apple is also likely to announce the release date of iOS 14.5, an upcoming software update that will introduce new privacy protections for ad tracking across apps and websites.